PlayStation Plus Subscribers Refuse to Play New Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers -- or at least some PS Plus subscribers -- are refusing to play one of June's free games. For the month of June, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi. All three games will be avaialble to both PS4 and PS5 owners, for free, but not until June 6. Before this happens though, some PS Plus subscribers are already pledging not to check out one game from this trio of freebies, and it has nothing to do with the game's quality, though that has also been called into question by some.

If you have NBA 2K23 downloaded on your PS5 -- which many of you likely do as the NBA 2K series is very popular -- then you'll know the base game takes up a whopping 143 GB of space. This doesn't include all the post-release updates though. To actually download the entire game as it is right you now you will need to clear out 172 GB of space. That's almost 25 percent of your PS5's storage.

Why the game takes up this amount of space, we don't know. It is surely not a necessity, but it's likely to faciliate some loading tricks and due to poor optimizaton. Whatever the case, it's one of the largest file sizes on PS5 and gives even Call of Duty games a run for their money.

Most of those who were interested in checking out NBA 2K23 probably already have, however, not everyone. What slice of the pie remains left is anyone's best guess, but the slice has seemingly gotten smaller with this revealtion. On the PlayStation Plus Reddit page subscribers have lambasted the file size of the game, with one popular comment telling 2K to "p*** off" over the meaty download.

As always, feel free to weigh in on the discussion with a comment. What do you think of this mini controversey surrounding NBA 2K23's file size? Are PS Plus subscribers being over-the-top with the negativity or are massive file sizes getting out of hand?

H/T, Gaming Bible.