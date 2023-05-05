PlayStation Plus Brings Back One of the Best Free Games Ever for Limited Time

One of the best games ever made free with PlayStation Plus has apparently been brought back, but only for a very limited time. As you may know, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 have four more days with the PS Plus Collection before the offer expires on May 9, taking with it all the great PS4 games it currently offers for "free." One of these games is Persona 5, but it's not supposed to be. Persona 5 was removed from the service last year, but for whatever reason, it's back, at least for some users and in some regions of the world. Whether this is a bug or not, is unclear, but the fact that it's not universal suggests it's not intentional and by design. That said, while some PS5 users are reporting that the game is still not available, many have already claimed it and so far PlayStation is honoring the downloads.

As for those unfamiliar with the game, the RPG debuted back in 2016 in Japan, before coming to the rest of the world in 2017. On PS4, the game boasts a 93 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its generation. In 2019/2020, depending on where you are in the world, an expanded version of the game was released, Persona 5 Royal. This version of the game is even better, according to its superior 95 on Metacritic.

Developed by Atlus and published by Sega, Persona 5 is technically the sixth proper installment in the Persona series, which itself is a part of the larger, albeit lesser-known, Megami Tensei franchise. It has since come to PC and other cosnoles, but it was a PlayStation exclusive when it was originally released.

"RPG fans rejoice! Uncover the picaresque story of a young team of phantom thieves in this latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona series," reads an official blurb about the game. "By day, enjoy your high school life in the big city, spending your time however you please. The bonds you form with the people you meet will grow into a great power to help you fulfill your destiny! After school, use your Metaverse Navigator smartphone app to infiltrate Palaces--surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults--and slip away to your double life as a phantom thief. With the power of Persona, make these criminals have a change of heart by stealing the Treasure of their distorted desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your own sense of justice!"

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Sega nor Atlus nor any individual involved with any of the three implicated parties have commented on this development. We don't expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Reset Era.