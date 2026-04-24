PS1 RPG Series Continuing With New Release This Summer

A new entry in a popular RPG series that began on PS1 is officially set to launch this summer. By all accounts, the PS1 likely has the greatest lineup of role-playing games in history. Throughout the lifespan of the original PlayStation, games like Final Fantasy VII, Chrono Cross, Xenogears, Vagrant Story, Wild Arms, The Legend of Dragoon, Revelations: Persona, Suikoden 2, and countless others were all released on the platform. And while this new game belongs to a franchise that is perhaps a bit less popular than some of these others mentioned, it’s still one that OG PS1 fans should recognize.

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Announced this week by publisher Happinet, Brigandine: Abyss was confirmed to be launching in the summer. Debuting on the PS1 in 1998, the original Brigandine went on to become a cult-classic strategy RPG on the hardware and drew comparisons to Nintendo’s Fire Emblem franchise. It was later followed by an expanded edition dubbed Brigandine: Grand Edition in 2000 on PS1, but after this, the series went on hiatus for two decades. Finally, in 2020, a long-awaited sequel called Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia arrived and brought the IP back.

Now, in the wake of The Legend of Runersia launching some six years ago, Brigandine: Abyss is set to continue the story further. Abyss, which was initially announced at the start of 2026, will now be released on August 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms. Like previous entries, Abyss will center around turn-based, strategic gameplay and an expansive cast of characters that will appear across the game’s six different campaigns.

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“Brigandine: Abyss is a brand-new entry in the storied franchise, featuring a completely unique world that even unfamiliar players can dive right into,” says the game’s synopsis. “Hundreds of years ago, the Abyssloa Empire was stopped by the power of the arcane Brigandine. Now, a new Abyssloa Empire rises from the ashes, ready to conquer the world. Confront the dark as you manage resources, rally your monsters, and stand against the empire in one of six different story campaigns.”

Assuming that Brigandine: Abyss ends up finding success, there’s a good chance that the series could continue in the future with yet another installment. Even if this doesn’t happen, though, it’s cool to see that Happinet has kept this franchise alive for the PlayStation fans who may have grown up with it.

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