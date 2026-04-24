5 Most Devastating Game Shutdowns Fans Are Still Upset About Today

Once upon a time, video games became unplayable only if you lacked the right system and a physical copy of the game. But now, with the increasing popularity of live service and digital releases, games can be fully shut down with little to no warning. Often, games are shut down and delisted due to a declining player base. So while it’s sad for those who enjoy the games, server closures are often not entirely unexpected. But sometimes, surprising or not, losing a game is a truly devastating experience that fans won’t soon forget.

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Lately, some high-profile games have been shuttered soon after launching, like Concord and Highguard. But while those cases of quick launch-to-shutdown turnaround are shocking, they often come before fans can really get invested in a project. That’s why some of the most upsetting game shutdowns are for games that had a bit longer of a runway before coming to an end. In particular, these 5 games are still fondly remembered by fans today, years after they were sadly shut down.

5) City of Heroes

Image courtesy of NCSoft

Released in 2004, City of Heroes was an MMO that let players create their own superheroes. Then, you’d team up with your own in-game Justice League to fight crime and complete in-game missions. As you might expect, a superhero MMO was a popular addition to the gaming landscape, and City of Heroes got several major updates and a standalone City of Villains expansion before it eventually shut down.

Fans were understandably devastated when City of Heroes shut down in 2012 after NCSoft and Paragon Studios parted ways. The game would be higher on the list of devastating shutdowns, except it has a bit of a happy ending. Back in 2024, NCSoft agreed to let Homecoming Servers, LLC officially host City of Heroes after they operated a fan server for years. So while it’s not the same as it once was, this once-shuttered MMO is still accessible to some extent.

4) Angry Birds

Image courtesy of Rovio

Compared to the other games on this list, Angry Birds is a bit of a weird one, but it’s a game that many of us think about from time to time. Angry Birds launched back in 2009 and was one of the first big, viral mobile games. It pre-dated the heavy monetization familiar in modern mobile games and was beloved for its simple yet addictive puzzle gameplay.

The Angry Birds franchise lives on today, but alas, the original game does not. It shut down in early 2019 to be followed by a remake that would be discontinued after only a year on the market. Today, you can play newer spin-offs, including the Apple Arcade Angry Birds Reloaded. But the original version is, alas, lost to time.

3) Disney Heroes: Battle Mode

Image courtesy of PerBlue

This is the most recent shutdown on the list, so I’m sorry if this one still stings. Disney Heroes: Battle Mode has been around since 2018, but it is officially going offline on May 31st, 2026. The free-to-play combat RPG lets players collect iconic Disney characters to battle it out in team combat. Though a bit niche compared to the likes of Disney Dreamlight Valley, it had a dedicated following.

Though the game was getting on in years for a live service title, its shutdown still felt unexpected and devastating to its fans. After all, it was still getting regular updates full of fresh content right up until the shutdown was announced. Once the full server shutdown hits on May 31st, the game will be lost to time.

2) Star Wars Galaxies

Image courtesy of LucasArts

Released in 2003, Star Wars Galaxies was an MMORPG set in the iconic galaxy far, far away. It featured characters from the series, including Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewbacca. But rather than step into the shoes of these heroes, players could create their own character, then explore the Star Wars universe in an open-world sandbox-style MMO.

Galaxies unfortunately shut down in late 2011 after the license expired, despite the game’s continued popularity with Star Wars fans. Though the servers for the game officially went offline, fans have tried to keep it alive with fan servers. Even so, the game in its initial iteration is no more, and many consider the loss of the first true Star Wars MMO to be a big one indeed.

1) Marvel Heroes

Image courtesy of Gazillion Entertainment

What I’ve learned from listing out these games is that we should all be wary of getting too attached to games with “heroes” in the name. Marvel Heroes was a free-to-play MMO using characters from the Marvel universe. It originally released in 2013 for PC, with a console version released in 2017. Alas, the PS4 and Xbox One versions didn’t have a long life cycle in store for them.

Despite the game’s relative popularity with fans, Disney ended its partnership with the game’s publisher, Gazillion Entertainment. This resulted in the game going permanently offline in November 2017, just a few months after it arrived on consoles. Despite pretty mixed reviews from critics, the game steadily improved after launch and had earned a dedicated MMORPG fanbase before its shutdown.

What game shutdowns are you still mourning? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!