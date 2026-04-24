Some Xbox Series X Users Can Now Play New PlayStation Game for Free

Some Xbox Series X users can play a new PlayStation game for free between now and the end of April 26, aka until the end of the weekend. During this period, the entire game is accessible and can be played non-stop, so Xbox Series X users can easily dump a double-digit playtime into the game. In order to download and play the Xbox Series X game from PlayStation for free, though, those interested will need an Xbox Game Pass subscription. That said, the game in question has not been added to the Xbox Game Pass library. Rather, this offer comes as a result of Xbox’s Free Play Days promotion.

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More specifically, for the next few days, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can play PlayStation and San Diego Studio’s MLB The Show 26 for free. This was just released by the pair back on March 17, so it’s barely a month old. Meanwhile, it costs $70 on the Microsoft Store, though it is currently on sale for anyone who wants to continue to play it after the Free Play Days promotion ends. To this end, until the end of the month, it is available for $46.89.

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Speaking of the Microsoft Store, the PlayStation game has a 3/5 star review score, which is in line with previous installments in the annualized baseball series. This is a bit lower than its Metacritic score, though, which is a more respectable 73. That said, those who play these games every year are going to find it very similar to previous installments. Likewise, those who have never been interested are not going to find anything about this particular installment that changes this.

For those who do not have Xbox Game Pass, there is an alternative promotion for you. More specifically, for the same amount of time, all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can play Age of Mythology: Retold for free. Contrary to MLB The Show, this is an Xbox Game Studios release, but from 2024.

MLB The Show 25, meanwhile, never came to Xbox Game Pass, so there is no reason to expect its successor to come to the Microsoft subscription service. As a result, this will be the only window for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to play the PlayStation game for free.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.