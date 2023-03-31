PS Plus Users Can't Believe They Slept on "Sensational" Free PS5 Game

Over on the PS5 Reddit page, PlayStation Plus subscribers can't believe they slept on a "sensational" free PS5 game. As you may know, the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers give subscribers access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games, and in the case of the latter, also PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Compared to the free games PS Plus games dished out to all subscribers every month, no matter the tier, many of the PS4 and PS5 games available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are of a higher quality. To this end, many PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have finally been able to check out Ghostwire: Tokyo from developer Tango Gameworks and publisher Bethesda. And as a post on the PS5 reddit page reveals, many are now finding out how great of a game it is.

"I'm ashamed to say I steered clear after watching a few review videos but this game is sensational," reads the Reddit post about the game. "The graphics are superb (feels like what CD Projekt Red were going for with Cyberpunk 2077) but the gameplay is where it sticks for me. I highly recommend everyone try it with it being on PS Plus."

"I live in Japan and getting to see the same places I frequent but in a video game is surreal! They really nailed the vibe of Shibuya," adds another fan.

Of course, not everyone in the replies is in agreement, with some launching criticisms at the game for how its gameplay feels and for its reptitive nature. And to be fair, it is repetitive at points and it's gameplay is a little clunky, however, for most, the good far outweighs the bad, as evident by our glowing review of the game.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo is an odd video game in all the right ways," reads the opening of our review of the game. "While ostensibly an action-adventure title, there are plenty of role-playing game influences like leveling up and assigning skill points. It has all the hallmarks of an open-world video game with dozens of markers dotting the map, but due to the care and specificity of its setting, it never feels overwhelming or tedious. And there's an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural that pervades all of it. It would have been easy for all of those elements to combine into a sticky, digital slog of epic proportions, but instead, the final product makes for a pleasant – albeit imperfect – stroll through Tokyo... with an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural."