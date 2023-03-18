PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Games Just $1.49

A new PlayStation Store sale has made not one, but two critically acclaimed PS4 games just $1.49. Considering both games normally cost $14.99, this is represents a great opportunity to save some seirous pocket change or, more specifically, $27. That said, both deals are only available for a limited time that runs out on March 30. If you're reading this after March 30, unfortunately you have missed out on both deals, one of which is for Spelunky, the other of which is for The Swapper.

Spelunky debuted back in 2008 as a source-available 2D platformer, but it didn't gain traction until it was remade in 2012. Upon release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Developed by Mossmouth, it got an equally critically acclaimed sequel in 2020 by the name of Spelunky 2.

Spelunky: "Spelunky is a unique platformer with randomized levels that offer a challenging new experience each time you play. Journey deep underground and explore fantastic places filled with all manner of monsters, traps, and treasure. Go solo or bring up to three friends to join you in cooperative play or frantic deathmatch!"

As for The Swapper, it debuted around a similar time in 2013 via Facepalm Games. The puzzle platformer has Metacritic scores that range all the way up to 92, and it seems to have sold appreciable, but unlike Spelunky, it never got any type of sequel, at least not yet.

The Swapper: "What if someone knew your mind better than you did? The Swapper is an award-winning, narrative driven puzzle game set in the furthest reaches of space. The Swapper takes place in an isolated and atmospheric sci-fi world. Players wield an experimental device which allows them to create clones of themselves, swapping their entire consciousness into new bodies to overcome the challenges of the environment."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 4 and all things PlayStation in general --- including everything from the latest news and rumors to the latest deals and hot-takes -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.