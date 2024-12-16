New Free PS5 Game Comes “Highly Recommend” From PS Plus Users

A new free PS4 and PS5 game comes “highly recommended” from PlayStation Plus subscribers. The PS4 and PS5 game is specifically free with PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium. It is not free with PS Plus Essential, the standard tier of the subscription service. Meanwhile, to acquire the game otherwise on PS4 and PS5 requires forking over $24.99. That said, the game in question has been available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium since November, and will be available via the subscription for a while. And those interested should check it out according to a new post on the PS Plus Reddit page.

The free PlayStation Plus game in question specifically released back in summer 2023 via a multitude of platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s even available in VR via the Quest 2.

On Metacritic, its scores range from 78 to 82, a solid return for the game from UK-studio Team17. Meanwhile, on Steam, the game has a 94 percent approval rating across 3,221 user reviews, which nets it a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. On the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.6 out of 5 rating across over 2,000 user reviews.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game in question is Killer Frequency, which comes highly recommended from the PlayStation Plus Reddit page.

“Killer Frequency. Play it. Right now,” reads one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page this month. “I played it yesterday during my 12 hour shift. Finished in six hours. Highly recommend.”

The popularity of the post suggests there is something to this take. Meanwhile, the comments, by and large, also echo the sentiment.

“It’s a late night at KFAM radio station in Gallows Creek, mid-west USA. You can feel something’s in the air,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “You’ve just started your shift and someone calls in with a horrifying discovery. The next turn of events will be life-changing…”

Those that decide to check out Killer Frequency now that it is free via some forms of PlayStation Plus should expect — as the Reddit post gets at — a game that is about five to six hours. However, completionists will need closer to 10-12 hours with the game.

