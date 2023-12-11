PlayStation Plus Users Losing Access to One of PS5's Best Games

PlayStation Plus users are losing access to one of the PS5's best games, or at least some PlayStation Plus subscribers are. There's a lot of debate about what the best PS5 game is. There are a few games from this year alone that could throw their hat in that ring, including Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and Hogwarts Legacy. And that's just this year. This list expands substantially once you factor in previous years and games like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Disco Elysium, Demon's Souls Remake, Hades, and It Takes Two. And one of these games is leaving the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium library.

More specifically, and joining eight other games, 2021 Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards, It Takes Two, is leaving the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Library in the coming days. How do we know this? Well, Sony has added it to the "Last Chance to Play" section on PSN. It's joined by Back 4 Blood, Snowrunner, Devil May Cry 5, Jett: The Far Shore, Omno, The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

For those that don't know: It Takes Two debuted back on March 26, 2021 from Hazelight Studios and EA, the former of which is helmed by Josef Fares, one of the greatest directors in the business. Upon release, the game garnered an 89 on Metacritic and has sold over 10 million units to date.

"Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op," reads an official blurb about the game. "Invite a friend to join for free with Friend's Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship."

As you may know, It Takes Two was only added earlier this year, so it's a tough loss for PlayStation Plus subscribers who aren't just losing out on one of the best PS5 games, but one of the best co-op games ever made.