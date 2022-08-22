PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4

Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.

Detailed on social media today, PlayStation informed PS5 and PS4 users that PS Plus will be free from August 27th until the 28th. This means that any games on either PlayStation console that feature multiplayer and require PS Plus in order to play will no longer lock out those who don't have a subscription. This is an offer that Sony tends to make a couple of different times per year, so it's not a huge shock to see the promotion coming about once again.

Enjoy the online multiplayer modes on your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend, running August 27-28. pic.twitter.com/G6FDa6jz3O — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 22, 2022

It's important to stress that even though PS Plus is going to be free on PS5 and PS4 this coming weekend, not all of the perks associated with the platform will be unlocked. Specifically, this means that you won't be able to download the free games for August that are available on PS Plus, nor will you be able to access the titles that are part of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. This offer is strictly tied to PlayStation Plus and its ability to let you play multiplayer games.

Then again, even if Sony did let all PlayStation users download the free games that are tied to PS Plus, it's not like they would have had access to them for long. Games that are obtained via PlayStation Plus are only ever playable for those that have active memberships. So unless you keep your PS Plus subscription active at all times, even the "free" titles that are playable through the service aren't accessible in perpetuity.

Are you going to look to take advantage of this new PlayStation Plus promotion for yourself? Or do you already happen to be subscribed? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.