PlayStation Plus Users Cancelling After 15 Years to Send Sony a Message

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers have had enough and are retiring their subscriptions in hope of sending Sony a message about the PlayStation subscription service. Since its introduction in the PS3 era, PS Plus has evolved and changed substantially. It used to be a means to play online games, and it used to be entirely free. Over time, monthly free games were introduced, and during the PS4 generation Sony started charging for the subscription service. The next evolution came alongside the PS5, when PS Plus evolved from a one-tier subscription service to a three-tier subscription service.

Not only did Sony eventually start charging for PS Plus, it then started charging more, and more. Now, even the cheapest plan costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 for a 12-month subscription. Meanwhile, the most expensive plan is $17.99 a month or $159.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Not only are the price increases not sitting well with subscribers, but neither is the sense of FOMO it creates. To this end, the very top post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page this week is a post about a subscriber cancelling their subscription after 15 years, citing these reasons. And the post has really resonated with PlayStation fans. This is not only obvious by its popularity on the Reddit page, but the many comments that echo the sentiment.

“They can add me to the list!,” reads one of the top comments. Meanwhile, a second comment adds: “I’m with you. I’ve had it since its inception on the PS3 and finally cancelled in January. I realized I have so many physical games, I don’t ever really play the free offerings, and I’m not an online gamer.”

Those that frequent the PlayStation Plus Reddit page will know these posts are becoming more and more common. Whether they are indicative of any meaningful drops in subscriber counts, remains to be seen. What they are indicative though is that some of the most hardcore PlayStation fans are not very happy with the recent changes and evolutions of PlayStation Plus, which has certainly changed to adapt to a post Xbox Game Pass world.

