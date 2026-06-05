Xbox Game Now Free for All PlayStation Plus Subscribers

An Xbox game from 2022 is now free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5, across all three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This is for the entire month of June and until July 7. After this, the PS4 and PS5 game will revert to its normal price, which is $40 on the PlayStation Store. If claimed before this, it is a permanent, free addition to your PSN library, but free access requires an active PS Plus subscription. In the event of a lapsed subscription, free access will disappear until the subscription is renewed.

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As for the free PlayStation Plus game in question, it is an Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox game released in 2022, after a two-year stint in early access that began in 2022, aka Grounded. And with more than 20 million players to date, it is one of Xbox’s more successful games of the generation, which is why it’s getting a sequel, Grounded 2. This sequel is currently in early access as of 2025. Meanwhile, an animated series adaptation is also currently in the works.

2022 Xbox Game

Upon release in 2022, Grounded earned an 83 on Metacritic, a decent score for Obsidian Entertainment, which is best known for its RPG games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and The Outer Worlds. Meanwhile, the PS4 and PS5 game has a 4.49 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store from PlayStation users after more than 10,400 user reviews.

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“Mysteriously shrunken down to the size of an ant, your intrepid young adventurer must fight for survival as they experience the backyard from an entirely new perspective,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Explore a vast garden environment alone, or with the aid of up to three friends in online multiplayer, and gather the resources you need to build shelter and craft armor and weapons to protect yourself from the creatures that populate the backyard. As you progress, you’ll uncover the truth behind your tiny transformation and find out what it takes to return to your original size.”

Those who decide to check out this Xbox game now that it is free with PlayStation Plus should expect to sink at least 30 hours into just to mainline it. Side content, meanwhile, brings this number closer to 70 hours. And then completionists will need a whopping 100 hours with the survival game. By video game standards, this is a lot of content, but this is pretty normal for survival games, which tend to be very grindy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.