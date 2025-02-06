PlayStation Indies Sale Has Deals on Cult of the Lamb, Sifu, and More

Over the past decade, gamers across all consoles (or PC) have enjoyed playing some of the best independent titles in all their glory. From soaring the skies with Hollow Knight and Astroneer to diving into the depths of hell in Hades and Cult of the Lamb, the indie gaming industry is continuing to bring the goods. Luckily for PS4 and PS5 users, a PlayStation Indies sale is ongoing until February 20th, which is sure to please every gamer’s distinct palette.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With over 2530 titles on markdown, this is one of the largest sales that Sony has done for indie games. Seeing how many games there are available to peruse, the deals range from 20% up to 90% off select titles, which is quite a steal. For PlayStation Plus Extra users, some of the indie games could save you up to 10% more. While a few of the titles are from smaller independent studios, there is a good amount from well-known video games like The Stanley Parable, ARK, and Citizen Sleeper.

Play video

Here are some of the current titles on sale during the PlayStation Indies sales event:

Cult of the Lamb (PS4/PS5): $12.49

Sifu (PS4/PS5): $13.99

Nine Sols (PS4/PS5): $23.99

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition (PS4): $7.49

Slitterhead (PS4/PS5): $24.99

Bendy and the Ink Machine (PS4): $ 7.99

Crow Country (PS4/PS5): $15.99

Terraria: PS4 Edition (PS4): $9.99

Squirrel with a Gun (PS5): $12.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (PS4/PS5): $27.99

ARK: Survival Ascended (PS5): $29.24

Gang Beasts (PS4): $7.99

Slime Rancher 2 (PS5): $19.79

Another Crab’s Treasure (PS5): $19.79

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24 Gold Edition (PS4/PS5): $45.49

While this only covers a small portion of the games within this sale, there has been a lot of praise by the indie gaming community surrounding these titles. Some cater to those who prefer a simplistic approach to gaming with Terraria and Slime Rancher 2, while others fuel the thrill-seeking playstyle with Slitterhead and Nine Sols.

A well sought out franchise that has been the topic of much discussion is Hollow Knight. While PlayStation isn’t offering Hollow Knight: Silksong, this deal for Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition is sure to hold fans over until the next installment. This edition is specifically for consoles, capturing the same fast-paced metroidvania that Team Cherry provided to PC users when it launched in 2017. This action-adventure title does bring more gameplay to PS4 users with four giant content packs featuring new quests, boss fights, and abilities. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is available for $7.49.

Play video

Another hot title amongst the vast sea of indie games on sale is Another Crab’s Treasure for PS5. While this game might look cute and simple, Aggro Crab Games’ debut game is anything but calm. Somewhere within the souls-like sea, you play as Kril the hermit crab, who is on a quest to buy back his repossessed shell and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean. During his quest, you must fight against enemies by using the trash around you as a weapon. The title is for anyone new to the souls-like playstyle or for those who crave the punishment for hardcore gameplay, there is a fish in the sea for you. Another Crab’s Treasure is available for $19.79.

Check out all of the PlayStation Indies on sale here. If there is any game that we missed that you would recommend others to try, let us know in the comments section below!