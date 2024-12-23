As 2024 Ends, Where Is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

With 2024 nearly over, I’m left with one major question: where is Hollow Knight: Silksong? This question isn’t necessarily unique as it’s one that has plagued Hollow Knight fans for over five years at this point. Still, the game’s silence over the course of 2024 has been truly bizarre to the point where I’m growing increasingly concerned and curious about what’s happening with its development.

In case you somehow aren’t up to speed on the long wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong, developer Team Cherry first announced its sequel to Hollow Knight all the way back in February 2019. As such, the six-year anniversary of this reveal is right around the corner, and we still don’t know much more than we did back in 2019. Throughout those six years, we’ve received a couple of one-off trailers for Silksong alongside the broad confirmation that it will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Other than this, we’ve virtually not learned anything else about Hollow Knight: Silksong from Team Cherry in 2024. In fact, the last time those at the studio said anything definitive about Silksong was when it was revealed that the game had been hit with a delay. At one point, Silksong was poised to release in the first half of 2023, but Team Cherry ended up internally pushing back the action title indefinitely. Given that this previous release window is now over a year in the rearview mirror, it’s incredibly strange that no substantial news has since come about.

As we move into 2025, I have to believe that Silksong is drawing quite close to its release. Although there’s no news to suggest that this is the case just yet, I would be absolutely shocked if we make it through another year without the game seeing the light of day. Perhaps at this point, Team Cherry is just waiting for a platform like the Nintendo Switch 2 to release so that it can make an early splash on the hardware with Silksong.

Regardless of when it might release, I’m just excited to eventually play Hollow Knight: Silksong as everything that has been shown of the sequel to this point has looked fantastic. Let’s just hope that the finished product doesn’t only live up to lofty expectations, but can also make this prolonged wait well worth it.