2000 PS1 Classic Just Got a Surprise New Update

A PS1 classic from 2001 just got a new, surprise update on PS5, courtesy of Sony. 2000 was a year featuring the likes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Final Fantasy IX, Metal Gear Solid, Diablo 2, Perfect Dark, The Sims, SSX, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Deus Ex, Jet Set Radio, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Skies of Arcadia, Paper Mario, Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Chrono Cross, Baldur’s Gate 2, Banjo-Tooie, Dead or Alive 2, Mario Tennis, Crazy Taxi, Phantasy Star Online, Excitebike 64, and much more. It was a loaded year, as evident by this list, and the fact it’s not even complete with all the highlights. And in a loaded year many games fly under the radar.

One RPG, in particular, flew under the radar of many, despite being released by Sony itself. This game is The Legend of Dragoon, which actually debuted in December 1999, but only in Japan. It didn’t release in the west until 2000.

In 2023, the PS1 RPG exclusive came to PS4 and PS5 as a PS1 Classic, alongside the release of PS Plus Premium. In addition to PS Plus Premium, the RPG is also available for standalone purchase on PlayStation Store for $9.99. And it just got a new update on PSN.

The unannounced surprise update is interestingly only available on PS5 though, skipping PS4 consoles. Further, PlayStation has not provided any information on what the update does, which suggests it is largely inconsequential. To this end, it is presumably just some minor game improvements and fixes. For now, though, this is just speculation.

It’s unlikely Sony is going to provide patch notes or any type of further clarification what the update to the PS1 classic does, leaving the community around the game to figure out what has changed. If this changes though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Of course, this is the PS1 game’s first update of 2025. And it could very well be its first and final update, as the game does not get updates often. To this end, it has been many months since the last update on PS4 and PS5 for the PS1 game.

