PlayStation Reportedly Fixing the Biggest Issue With the PS5 Pro

PlayStation is reportedly fixing perhaps the biggest issue with the PS5 Pro, and been doing as much quietly. The PS5 Pro released back on November 7, 2024 alongside a contentious price point of $700. It is an expensive machine, and so far, there haven’t been many game that have demonstrated the extra power you get with a $700 video game console purchase. In fact, some games run worse on PS5 Pro compared to PS5 due to a major issue with the PS5 Pro: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, aka PSSR, which is supposed to be a feature and a difference between it and the PS5, but it’s not had a positive impact on the console so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Silent Hill 2 Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more PS5 games have had serious issues with running on the PS5 Pro — especially with shimmering — and it’s often been due to the PSSR.

That said, according to a developer working on Truck Driver: The American Dream, PlayStation has already released multiple versions of PSSR, confirming it has been working on the feature behind the scenes, and squashing issues with it.

“There are already a few versions of PSSR,” claims the developer. ‘With the latest 0.20 update of the game I am working on we are moving to the latest PSSR version as well, plus improvements in hardware RT implementation.”

How much PlayStation has improved PSSR, remains to be seen. There has been a slow down of releases struggling with the feature, so it is possible the issue has all been resolved. That said, there haven’t been many PS5 Pro enhanced games the last couple months, so this could just be because of that.

No matter what though, PlayStation is clearly working on resolving the issues with PSSR, which is important because it needs to restore confidence in the machine in what could be a big year for it. There are some major releases this year set to really push the tech of the PS5 and PS5 Pro to the max, such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and GTA 6. And it is important for Sony that the PS5 Pro offers a noticeably better product complete without hiccups or it may find itself struggling to sell the console this year.

