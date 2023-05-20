Classic PS1 Game Leaked for PS5 and PS4

A classic PlayStation game that originally launched on the PS1 has now been leaked to soon be releasing across PS5 and PS4. Since Sony relaunched PlayStation Plus last year, it has slowly been bringing back a number of legacy PS1 titles and has been making them available on current-gen platforms. Now, it seems like this trend will continue into June when one lesser-known PS1 gem from LucasArts will seemingly make its return.

Spotted by PS Deals, a new listing for Herc's Adventures has recently appeared on the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4. Originally released all the way back in 1997 on PlayStation and Sega Saturn, Herc's Adventures is a cult-classic action-adventure game that was developed by Big Ape Productions and published by LucasArts. The throwback PS1 centers around the Greek characters Hercules, Atlanta, and Jason who are out to do battle against the god of the underworld, Hades. Previously, Herc's Adventures was re-released on the PlayStation Network as a "PSOne Classic" back in 2014 and was playable across PS3, PSP, and PS Vita. Its potential revival here in 2023 would make it available on PS5 and PS4 for the first time.

In all likelihood, this new leak of Herc's Adventures on the PlayStation Store sets the game up to be one of June 2023's additions to PS Plus. As mentioned, Sony has been letting loose older PS1 titles as "Classics" that PS Plus members can access as part of the platform's ever-expanding Game Catalog. Although Sony hasn't announced its plans for June's lineup on PS Plus just yet, there's a good chance that Herc's Adventures will be the latest PS1 game to land on the service in the middle portion of the month. If this does come to fruition, then we'll be sure to share that official announcement with you here on ComicBook.com when the time comes.

Are you excited to see that Herc's Adventures should soon become available on PS5 and PS4? And did you happen to play this game for yourself back when it first launched on PS1? Let me know either down in the comments section or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.