PS1 Games on PS5 and PS4 Get New Release After Fan Complaints

PlayStation has now released two popular PS1 games from the past on PS5 and PS4 in the wake of fans raising complaints. Over the past few years, Sony has been bringing back a number of classic PS1 titles to modern PlayStation platforms. In doing so, most of these PS1 games have been buyable on their own on the PlayStation Store in addition to being part of PlayStation Plus Premium and its “Classics” selection. For one reason or another, though, two popular games from publisher Capcom weren’t released in a standalone capacity previously, which prompted frustration among PlayStation fans. Fortunately, this matter has now been resolved as both Capcom PS1 games in question can now be picked up alone.

As of this week, both Dino Crisis and Resident Evil: Director’s Cut have landed on the PlayStation Store. While both games were accessible on current-gen PlayStation hardware previously, Capcom had locked their availability behind PS Plus Premium. This decision was one that PlayStation fans didn’t understand as Dino Crisis and Resident Evil: Director’s Cut were the only two PS1 re-releases that had opted to do this. Now, those at PlayStation and Capcom have clearly heard the feedback as they’ve chosen to let each game loose individually.

As for what these versions of Dino Crisis and Resident Evil: Director’s Cut feature, they’re largely the same as their original PS1 versions with a couple of modernized aspects. Specifically, each game boasts quick save and rewind features to go along with some slight visual improvements. Other than this, they both should still resemble how they were on the PS1 when they were released in the late 1990s.

If you’re interested in picking up Dino Crisis or Resident Evil: Director’s Cut for yourself, each game is retailing for $9.99. You can also find their new descriptions and some throwback trailers below.

Dino Crisis

“Experience Dino Crisis originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

A covert mission to investigate an isolated research facility goes awry when a world-renowned scientist is found alive three years after his reported death. Shockingly, he’s not the only thing back from the grave. Experience the thrill of survival against prehistoric threats in this horror classic!”

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

“Experience Resident Evil Director’s Cut originally released on the PlayStation console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

The Racoon City Police Department investigation into a series of bizarre murders takes a turn when the force’s elite S.T.A.R.S. team is stranded in a house of horrors deep within the Arklay Mountains. Explore a derelict mansion teeming with vicious beasts, deadly traps, and untold mystery. Will you manage to survive?”