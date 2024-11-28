Next Xbox Game Coming to PS5 Leaked (And It Is One of the Best on Series X)

A new report has potentially leaked the next Xbox game on Xbox Series X coming to PS5 in the near future. Slowly but surely the Xbox Games Studios catalog is migrating to the PS5. So far though, Xbox’s heavy hitters and series most synonymous with the brand haven’t come to PS5 though. Halo hasn’t come to PS5 yet. Gears of War hasn’t come to PS5 yet. And Forza hasn’t come to PS5 yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Microsoft’s acquisitions of Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda, these aren’t the biggest IP Xbox owns, but the trio above is certainly the trinity of series most synonymous with the Xbox brand, even if some of these series have seen better days. That said, it looks like one of these series is going to soon shed its exclusivity and come to PS5.

Taking to social media platform X, well-known, and fairly reliable, insider eXtas1s relayed word that an Xbox Series X game, one of the best on the console, has already been ported to the PS5, and is just waiting release.

PlayStation’s new PS5 Pro.

More specifically, the insider has relayed word that Forza Horizon 5 has been ported to PS5, however, its release was delayed this past summer. What the new release date is, the leaker doesn’t say. That said, Xbox is supposedly anticipating it will do quite well on PS5.

This not the latest Forza game on Xbox Series X. That title belongs to 2023’s Forza Motorsport. Before this installment though, in 2021, Forza Horizon 5 was released, one of the best games of 2021 and one of the best games from Xbox Game Studios in the last decade. This is most evident by its 92 on Metacritic.

While the Forza series is a huge series for Xbox, it coming to PS5 won’t cause as much stink among Xbox fans as series like Gears of War and Halo. However, it is safe to assume these series will also eventually come to PS5/PS6 as well.

As for this new report, take it with a grain of salt like any other report. This is not official information. So far, it has not drawn out developer Playground Productions or Xbox into any type of comment. We don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.