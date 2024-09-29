One of the Most Requested PS1 Games Is Finally Heading to PS5 and PS4

A game from the PS1 that PlayStation fans have constantly been requesting come to PS5 and PS4 is finally making the jump soon. In recent years, Sony has made a much more concentrated effort to port over titles from legacy PlayStation platforms to current-gen hardware. For PS1 titles, this has resulted in games like Ape Escape, The Legend of Dragoon, Syphon Filter, Twisted Metal, and numerous others all landing on PS5 and PS4. Now, this trend is set to continue later in 2024 with a game that stems from Capcom.

In a recent announcement from PlayStation, the publisher confirmed that Dino Crisis will be coming to PS5 and PS4 at some point before the end of the year. Released in 1999 for PS1, Dino Crisis was a survival-horror title from Capcom that was developed by the same team that created Resident Evil. Rather than have zombies chase down players, though, Dino Crisis had vicious, prehistoric beasts threatening to take them out. Dino Crisis went on to spawn a handful of sequels, but hasn't been seen since 2003's Dino Crisis 3.

This 21-year gap without a new release of any sort is one of the biggest reasons why Dino Crisis has been so often requested to come to modern hardware. With Capcom now bringing back Dino Crisis in some capacity, it will make the game more widely available than ever before. Naturally, this could then open the door to Capcom doing something completely new with the series, assuming that this port ends up being popular.

For now, there's still very little that we know about this new version of Dino Crisis. A specific release date for the port has yet to be disclosed, but it is known to be joining the PlayStation Plus "Classics" catalog for Premium subscribers when it does launch. Beyond this, Dino Crisis on PS5/PS4 should have some new video and gameplay features along with trophy support, as this has been seen with other PS1 re-releases over the past few years. More specifics on this front will surely come about in the weeks ahead.