Forgotten PS1 Game Finally Returning With New Remake

A forgotten gem that launched on the original PlayStation console all the way back in 1997 is now finally returning in the form of a new remake. Over the course of the past year, titles from the PS1 have started to become more readily available on current-gen platforms. This has largely been thanks to Sony’s renewed efforts with PlayStation Plus, which brings a lineup of new “Classic” games to the service each month. Now, this renaissance of PS1 games has continued in an even bigger way, especially for those who love the platformer genre.

Announced by Limited Run Games recently, a new version of Tomba! is now in development. First released back in 1998, Tomba! is a cult-classic platformer that was developed by Whoopee Camp and released on PS1. Tomba! went on to receive a sequel in 1999’s Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, but since that time, the franchise has largely remained dormant, much to the dismay of a number of fans.

Fortunately, Limited Run Games is now collaborating with the director of Tomba!, Tokuro Fujiwara, to bring back the original game in a new manner. This remake of Tomba! was shown off alongside an initial trailer for the project that featured reworked cutscenes from the title. Although gameplay for this updated version of the game wasn’t highlighted, Limited Run Games has said that this remake is being created within the Carbon Engine. As such, there should be a pretty substantial boost in Tomba!’s visuals compared to the PS1 version.

https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1679227783149486082

Currently, it’s not known when this forthcoming remake of Tomba! will see the light of day. For now, Limited Run Games has essentially only confirmed its existence and has promised that more details will be dropping in the future. Whenever this new edition of Tomba! does see the light of day, though, it’s known to be releasing across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

