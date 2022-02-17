PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the “Top 100 RPGs of All Time” list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999’s Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.

It’s unclear what upgrades developer Crave Entertainment and publishers Piko Interactive and Bleem are making with the PC port, if any. It’s also unclear how much it will cost, and there’s no word if the game will come to other platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may remember, Crave Entertainment was actually the publisher of the original game, with Craveyard Studios the original developer. Upon release, the game garnered mixed reviews, earning a 65 on GameRankings. In 2022, you won’t find many talking about the PS1 exclusive, but perhaps the PC port will change this. And who knows, depending on how the PC port does, maybe a sequel will be made.

“All is definitely not well in the world of Arkose. The islands are falling into chaos caused by ‘shadow madness,’ a plague of unknown origin and dire consequence,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Who can possibly help before it’s too late? The disease has no known cure and has no warning symptoms, making the result particularly fearsome. It turns its victims into hideous creatures that bear no resemblance to their former selves. You are the only chance that Arkose has. With intricate battle scenarios involving magic, six heroes to choose from, and many hours of engrossing gameplay, you can’t help but want to fight.”

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on PS4 and PS5, plus PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus — click here or check out the links right below: