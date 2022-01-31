Retailer Posts Warning to PS5 Customers About Xbox’s Activision Purchase

When Xbox announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this month, it led to a lot of speculation what it could mean for PlayStation 5 owners. While Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already confirmed the company’s intention to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, there are still lingering questions about what form that will take. French retail chain Cora is well aware that future Call of Duty games might become exclusive to Xbox, and has apparently posted a warning to potential PS5 buyers in its stores. An image of the warning was shared and translated on Twitter by user @HazzadorGamin.

It will be very interesting to see how Microsoft’s purchase impacts the Call of Duty franchise! The sale isn’t set to go through until 2023, which means that fans have some time before any major changes come about. Still, Microsoft has been very careful about how it discusses the series. There has been some speculation that Call of Duty: Warzone will remain multi-platform, while future Call of Duty games will become Xbox exclusives. It’s unclear if that will be the case, but it’s safe to assume those games will be added to Xbox Game Pass at the very least, allowing subscribers to play them without any extra purchase. That alone could be a system selling point for some Call of Duty fans!

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are still very new, and the global chip shortage has resulted in fewer gamers being able to upgrade from their current consoles. Given that, it makes a little sense that Cora would warn shoppers about Xbox’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, and its potential impact. Not every gamer can afford multiple consoles, and if their favorite series does become an exclusive, it might mean that difficult decisions have to be made. For now, Call of Duty fans will just have to wait and see how this all plays out!

Do you think future Call of Duty games will be exclusive to Xbox? Has the Activision Blizzard purchase changed your next-gen gaming plans? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

