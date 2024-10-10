Forgotten PS2 Horror Game to Return on PS5 and PS4 Soon

A horror game that was originally released on PS2 in 2003 is set to return next week with a new version for PS5 and PS4. Throughout the second half of 2024, Sony has made a much more concentrated effort to bring over a variety of PS2 games to current PlayStation hardware. This has led to new versions of Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, TimeSplitters, Summoner, Mister Mosquito, and Sky Gunner. Now, a new PS2 game is set to drop in the coming days and will be perfect for those looking for a spooky experience in proximity to Halloween.

Arriving on October 15th, PlayStation recently announced that Siren will be launching for PS5 and PS4 platforms. Initially released in 2003 in Japan, Siren later came to North America and Europe in 2004. It was followed by a sequel on PS2 in 2006 dubbed simply Siren 2 (or Forbidden Siren 2, depending on the region). A third entry in the series, Siren: Blood Curse, then launched in 2008 on PS3. Since that time, the franchise hasn’t been seen or heard from, which has led to modern audiences being pretty unfamiliar with its existence.

The most notable thing about Siren is that it was created by Keiichiro Toyama, who notably served as the writer and director of the original Silent Hill. After releasing Konami’s smash-hit survival-horror game, Toyama moved to work at PlayStation where his inaugural project was that of Siren. Later in his career, Toyama would go on to create Gravity Rush and Gravity Rush 2, both of which have been cult-classics in their own right.

When it comes to what this new version of Siren will bring with it, PlayStation is touting the typical array of “up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters” that has come to be expected with these PS2 ports to PS5 and PS4. Per usual, Siren will also be part of the “Classics” catalog that PS Plus Premium members can access as part of their subscription. Anyone who is not subbed to this tier will then have the option to just purchase Siren outright on the PlayStation Store.

If you’d like to learn more about Siren ahead of its arrival in less than a week, you can find its official synopsis and a throwback trailer below.

Siren

“Midnight. A siren calls and a sea of red water mysteriously surrounds the mountain village Hanuda. Slowly, a terrible force transforms the inhabitants into shibito, undead husks of their old selves, fueled by evil and hate. Play as one of ten characters caught in a living nightmare. You have three days to learn how their paths intersect as they try to stay alive. Survival depends on your ability to ‘sightjack’ or the power to see through the eyes of friends and foes. There is no one hero. There is little hope.”