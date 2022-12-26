Classic PS3 Games Just Became Way More Accessible

It just became far easier to revisit the library of games that were previously released on Sony's PlayStation 3 console. Over the past couple of years, it has become quite difficult to play games that were available on PS3. Since the PS3 isn't backward compatible with PS4 or PS5, Sony has had to resort to some unusual workarounds, notably with PlayStation Plus and formerly PlayStation Now, in order to make games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Infamous, and numerous others easy to play in 2022. And while this solution has worked fine for what it is, PlayStation fans have now found a much simpler solution to play these PS3 titles from yesteryear.

Based on a new update from RPCS3, which is a popular emulator that is used for PS3, the software is now able to boot up every game that has ever released on the legacy PlayStation hardware. For the better part of the past decade, RPCS3 has started to become a highly-used emulator on PC that fans use to play titles that were previously released on PS3. And while ongoing work with RPCS3 has by no means reached its end, this new milestone that has been reached is hugely important when it comes to making PS3 games more easily accessible moving forward.

We are delighted to announce that as of today, the RPCS3 Loadable compatibility category has reached 0 GAMES!



This means there are no PS3 games left that boot to a black screen on the emulator – every PS3 game at the very least boots and shows image output.



Happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/3ZAWFzbyGP — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) December 25, 2022

It's worth stressing that just because all PS3 games now boot on the RPCS3 emulator, that doesn't mean they're all in a playable state from start to finish. The team behind RPCS3 notes that about 68% of the full PS3 library can be played via this emulator without problems. The other 32%, on the other hand, still contain a number of various glitches and bugs that prevent them from being experienced in their normal state. Still, to know that every title on PS3 can now simply load up on RPCS3 is a huge deal and shows that this emulator will only continue to get better in the future.

Are you someone who uses emulators to play classic video games from the past? And how do you feel about this new update from RPCS3 with its own PS3 emulator?