PS3 Games Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium Revealed
Sony has revealed the initial list of games from the PlayStation 3 era that will be accessible when PlayStation Plus Premium rolls out next month. One of the biggest benefits of Sony's new version of PS Plus is that it will contain many of the same perks that PlayStation Now did. And while this service will come at a higher cost than normal, Sony is trying to add titles from its back catalog to make the subscription worth it.
In total, a couple of dozen PS3 games have now been confirmed to be accessible when PlayStation Plus Premium goes live. These games will only be available to play via streaming, which means that you'll have to have a stable internet connection to play these games. Assuming that this isn't a problem for you, though, the full lineup is pretty extensive and contains a number of popular first and third-party games.
It's worth noting that the PS3 games that have been announced for PS Plus Premium so far have only been described as an "early look" at what the full catalog will offer. With this in mind, it seems like more PS3 titles will be announced for the service before it launches on June 13th.
If you would like to see every PS3 game that has been confirmed for PlayStation Plus Premium so far, you can get a look down below.
First-Party
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Third-Party
- Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3