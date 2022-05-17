PS3 Games Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium Revealed

✖

Sony has revealed the initial list of games from the PlayStation 3 era that will be accessible when PlayStation Plus Premium rolls out next month. One of the biggest benefits of Sony's new version of PS Plus is that it will contain many of the same perks that PlayStation Now did. And while this service will come at a higher cost than normal, Sony is trying to add titles from its back catalog to make the subscription worth it.

In total, a couple of dozen PS3 games have now been confirmed to be accessible when PlayStation Plus Premium goes live. These games will only be available to play via streaming, which means that you'll have to have a stable internet connection to play these games. Assuming that this isn't a problem for you, though, the full lineup is pretty extensive and contains a number of popular first and third-party games.

It's worth noting that the PS3 games that have been announced for PS Plus Premium so far have only been described as an "early look" at what the full catalog will offer. With this in mind, it seems like more PS3 titles will be announced for the service before it launches on June 13th.

If you would like to see every PS3 game that has been confirmed for PlayStation Plus Premium so far, you can get a look down below.

First-Party

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3

| From Software, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Third-Party