PlayStation Reveals Gorgeous New Box Arts for PS4 Exclusives Collection

Ten of Sony’s biggest PlayStation 4 exclusives have been re-released today with some beautiful new cover arts. Each of the games including the likes of God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn has new graphics on the fronts and backs of the physical boxes, each of the box arts sharing a similar style while highlighting the most memorable parts of the games they were made for. The chance to own these new physical versions of the game is only available for those in the UK though since the products are exclusive to that region.

The PlayStation UK Twitter account unveiled the box arts for each of the 10 PlayStation 4 exclusives in a thread on Friday. These 10 games include Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Bloodborne, The Last Guardian, Rachet and Clank, Shadow of the Colossus, and WipEout Omega Collection. The video above shared by PlayStation showed off the impressive array of games and a landing page for the collection gave options to purchase each one.

These will definitely only be for PlayStation fans in the UK, the account confirmed, but there’s a chance “some clean JPEGs of just the cover art” will be shared for those outside the area. Until that happens or a similar deal is released for other regions, you can appreciate the collection of artwork below.

BLOODBORNE

GOD OF WAR

God of War (2018) pic.twitter.com/MdYNG9bVuP — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

HORIZON ZERO DAWN: COMPLETE EDITION

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (2017) pic.twitter.com/OblOoawPIX — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Last Guardian (2016) pic.twitter.com/jARZgq76mM — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

THE LAST OF US REMASTERED

The Last of Us Remastered (2014) pic.twitter.com/G30w2lxL4j — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN

RACHET AND CLANK

Ratchet and Clank (2016) pic.twitter.com/AJeP11X5ov — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS

Shadow of the Colossus (2018) pic.twitter.com/XI6R2RVhMU — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

UNCHARTED 4: THE THIEF’S END

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016) pic.twitter.com/O6P7r1teJr — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

WIPEOUT OMEGA COLLECTION