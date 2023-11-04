New PS4 Game Delayed Only Days Before Release

A new game that was slated to release on PlayStation 4 consoles in mere days has now been pushed back until the end of November. More often than not, when various games do get delayed, their release dates are shifted weeks or months in advance of launch. For one reason or another, though, a title that has been eagerly awaited by some PS4 owners has now had its release date moved at the eleventh hour.

Announced recently on social media by publisher Microids, the PS4 version of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh has now been delayed until Thursday, November 30. Previously, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh was slated to launch only three days from now on November 7, which means that this release delay has come about with very little notice. As for the reason behind this delay, Microids didn't provide an explanation for the situation.

"Originally scheduled for release on November 7, 2023, the PlayStation 4 version is now scheduled for release on November 30, 2023, in both digital and physical formats," said the statement from Microids on this delay. "We're fully aware of the anticipation this has caused, and we sincerely hope that this new release date will satisfy gamers around the world."

The silver lining with this situation is that only the PS4 iteration of Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh has been impacted by this delay. Outside of coming to PS4, Tintin Reporter is also arriving across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and will still all see their respective releases next week. With this in mind, it seems like the PS4 version of this new Tintin title may have just run into some specific problems that require a bit more time to rectify.

