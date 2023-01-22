New PlayStation Sale Discounts Popular PS4 Horror Series by 90%

A new sale on the PlayStation Store this week has discounted one of the most popular horror franchises that came about during the PlayStation 4 era by a staggering 90%. Since the start of 2023, Sony has been having some excellent sales on its digital PlayStation marketplace. And while many of these deals have been tied to newer PlayStation releases, one of the best offers that the PS Store currently has is one that is associated with a fan-favorite franchise that is nearly a decade old.

Available until February 2nd, the PlayStation Store has now marked down the entirety of the Outlast trilogy. If you're not familiar with Outlast, it's a first-person horror series that first began all the way back in 2014. The original Outlast was later followed by Outlast Whistleblower, which was a piece of DLC for the game that centered around a new character. Eventually, in 2017, a full-blown sequel in Outlast 2 then ended up arriving.

While Outlast, Whistleblower, and Outlast 2 can be purchased on their own, this current deal on the PlayStation Store encompasses the entire trilogy. In a package called Outlast: Trinity, all three titles can now be snagged in total for only $5.89. To make clear just how good of a deal this is, normally, Outlast: Trinity retails for $58.99 in total. As such, this 90% markdown is incredibly rare and shouldn't be slept on at all, especially if you're looking for some new horror games to play.

If you'd like to learn more about all three Outlast titles, you can find descriptions of each attached below.

Outlast

"Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely."

Outlast Whistleblower

"Whistleblower will let you play as Waylon Park, a software engineer under contract with Murkoff and the man who emailed journalists around the world – including Miles – at the beginning of Outlast."

Outlast 2

"You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. You're following a trail of clues that started with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe. The investigation has lead you miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness so deep that no one could shed light upon it, and a corruption so profound that going mad may be the only sane thing to do."