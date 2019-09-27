PlayStation Hits Collection Adds God of War and More Big Games

Sony’s collection of some of its best PlayStation 4 games it has to offer is expanding. Seven more games are being added to the PlayStation Hits collection, a group of games you’ve probably dabbled in before but more than likely enjoyed them enough to purchase them again. PlayStation Hits are locked in at a price of $19.99 and encompass a variety of interests ranging from family-friendly co-op games to brutal single-player experiences, and the selection keeps growing as of Friday.

The announcement for the new PlayStation Hits lineup said that Far Cry 4, God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Rayman Legends, The Crew, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Watch Dogs. It’s true that some of these games can occasionally be found for $20 or less depending on where you buy it from or if you’re purchasing it used, but having them always available somewhere for that price can be helpful. God of War, for example, is the biggest game to join the PlayStation Hits collection in today’s expansion seeing how it swept people away to amass rave reviews and numerous awards. The PlayStation Store listing for God of War still shows it priced at $39.99 while other games listed in the lineup have already been changed over to feature the “PlayStation Hits” label and the new price, so perhaps it’ll be changed soon.

The PlayStation Hits collection already had a bunch of games in it prior to these additions. If there’s a PlayStation 4 game you’ve remembered fondly, there’s a good chance it’s there in the lineup. The Last of Us Remastered, Until Dawn, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End are a few PlayStation games included in the list, but the titles don’t even have to be PlayStation exclusives as you can see from the list of new games. Others like Mortal Kombat X and Batman Arkham Knight are included in the lineup with the full collection seen here.

PlayStation just recently opened up a different kind of online store where you can buy physical products from the company instead of just digital games like PlayStation 4 owners are used to. The selection of physical games currently sold there is slim in comparison to the PlayStation Hits lineup and the larger PlayStation catalog, but some of the hits are already on sale there. Sony’s planning on adding more games to that list though, so expect to see some more like the PlayStation Hits on there soon.