PlayStation is giving some PS4 and PS5 players free money to spend on games and accessories over on PS Direct. If you're a PS4 and PS5 user, check your email associated with your account, because, according to various reports, including one from Wario64, Sony is sending some users a special gift via email. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how widespread and common this promotion is, or if it's limited to any specific regions. It's also unclear how users are being selected, but it appears to be at random.

Whatever the case, if you're chosen you won't be getting literal free cash, but a special 10 percent off code. And this is for doing nothing. So it's more or less free cash. That said, it can only be used on games and accessories over on PS Direct.

Right now, it's unclear if it can be used on PS5 purchases. A PS5 presumably doesn't fall under either of these categories, but if it does that's $40 and $50 off the all-digital PS5 and the standard PS5, respectively. What is noted is it can not be used on previous purchases or on pre-orders.

As you can see in the email below, the code can only be used once and is only available to use until the end of July 29.

Sony sent a 10% off code for PS4/PS5 accessories & games on PS Direct via email titled "We want to say thank you Wario64 | Unmissable offers for you" i guess you have to be me to get the discount, sorry pic.twitter.com/eS0egCIAeJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 22, 2021

When and if Sony provides more details on this special offer, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, keep an eye on that email until July 29.

