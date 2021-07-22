PlayStation Leak Surprises PS4 Players With Unreleased Nintendo Switch Game

✖

An unreleased and highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is also coming to PS4, or at least that's what a new PSN leak more or less confirms. More specifically, the North America PSN has been updated with the Windjammers 2 Open Beta (with id CUSA26596). Why is this noteworthy? Well, Windjammers 2 hasn't been announced for PS4. It's only been announced for Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. Now, could this be a mistake? Technically, yes, but the chances of it being a mistake are very, very, very slim. Next to nothing, in fact.

Not only does this leak let the cat out of the bag on the PS4 version of the game, but it seemingly lets slip that the game is near releasing, as an Open Beta typically only drop within a few months of said game's release. This isn't always the case, and it especially didn't always used to be the case back in the day, but in the present day, this is usually what happens. That said, this isn't very surprising given that the game is slated for a 2021 release.

The game Windjammers 2 Open Beta with id CUSA26596 has been added to the PS4 american PSN! pic.twitter.com/IlPErB7V17 — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) July 22, 2021

At the moment of publishing, developer and publisher on the game, DotEmu, has not commented on any of this, the leak nor the speculation it has created. This probably won't change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. That said, while a comment probably isn't forthcoming, an official announcement could be on the horizon, or, again, that's at least what this leak suggests is being prepared.

