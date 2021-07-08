PlayStation Fans Underwhelmed by New State of Play
PlayStation's new State of Play came and went, and it's fair to say that a lot of fans found themselves underwhelmed. The company told fans ahead of time not to expect anything from the new God of War or Horizon Forbidden West, but viewers were still expecting to see something significant for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, since Sony did not attend E3 again this year. Some of the indie games on display did catch the attention of viewers, but a lot of PlayStation diehards couldn't help but feel that something bigger was needed. Hopefully, the games that were on display will end up being enjoyable experiences when they release!
What did you think of today's State of Play? Were you underwhelmed by Sony's showing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about State of Play!
"Underwhelming" seems to sum up most reactions.
Anyway, that State of Play was pretty underwhelming. Not even gonna pretend I was at all interested in all of those indie/GAAS games 💀— Nickdoof (@doof_ebooks) July 8, 2021
Some found it boring...
God that Sony State of Play was boring. I feel like I'm in a loop myself just seeing every non-indie State of Play "And here's an extended gameplay of Deathloop." for 10 mins at the end then ditching us. I've seen enough of Deathloop that I actually lost interest in the game. pic.twitter.com/cqj0c20gip— Mae Raptor 🏳️⚧️ (@CrystalRaptor) July 8, 2021
...while others outright hated it.
GARBAGE worst state of play I've ever seen I mean state of plays have always been absolute garbage events but this was a new low— The Crow of Yharnam (@CrowofYharnam) July 8, 2021
Many didn't even feel like tuning in.
I didn’t watch the Sony State of Play and I’m honestly glad I didn’t. Judging by the timeline, it’s an utter disappointment as usual. No wonder Sony didn’t show up to E3. They would’ve been folded by Nintendo and Microsoft lol
This is really not a good year for Sony fans— TazoGumballChowder (backup acc) (@ChowderGumball) July 8, 2021
Sony probably didn't want viewers napping.
Legit fell asleep during that State of Play. I was already sold on Sifu, Lost Judgement and Deathloop.— Magnus Black (@Zenius_Fox) July 8, 2021
Was the whole thing unnecessary?
Think we can all agree there was no need for that #Stateofplay 😂😂😂— Keef😋 (@Goggles_95) July 8, 2021
Viewers found a few things to enjoy.
State of Play was boring.
Excited for Death Stranding PS5 regardless. 🤷🏻♂️— Astro Broadcast (@AstroBroadcast) July 8, 2021
Not everyone let their expectations get out of hand!
When State of Play announcements tell you exactly what the contents of the showcase will be (one major game, indies, deep dive, etc), don't start inflating your expectations that we'll have some big surprises and such. SoPs are often relatively smaller-scale showcases.— Raziel (@RazielDaziel) July 8, 2021