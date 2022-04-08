PlayStation Rumor Claims Popular Series “Is Dead”

According to a new PlayStation rumor, a popular PlayStation series is “dead.” Over the years — between the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and now PS5 — PlayStation has amassed a war chest of IP. A large portion of this IP has been dormant for many years while another large portion of it has been put on ice lately as PlayStation has put an emphasis on creating new IP during the PS4 and PS5 generation. One example of the latter is Killzone, which debuted back in 2004 via the PS2. Between spin-offs and mainline releases, the series has seen six different releases, however, there’s been nothing from it since 2013 and if a new rumor is to be believed, this isn’t going to change, at least not anytime this generation.

Over on Twitter, leaker Oops Leaks doesn’t say much, but in a larger report about the future of Guerrilla Games — the developer behind the series — the leaker claims that “it’s dead.” If this sounds familiar, it’s because there have been rumblings of this in the past, and it’s not very surprising, considering Guerrilla Games has moved on to Horizon, and considering the most recent game in the series not only didn’t light the world on fire commercially, but only garnered a 73 on Metacritic, which is low by PlayStation first-party standards.

The first-person shooter series began in 2004 and has spanned PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 4. At one point, it was billed as PlayStation’s Halo killer, but obviously, it not only failed to kill Halo, it failed to even get on the same level. As a series, the PS3 era was probably its high point.

All of that said, remember that this is just a rumor, and thus it should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this is PlayStation, and unfortunately, PlayStation is never going to comment on this and end the speculation, as it never comments on rumors, especially rumors about the death of one of its IPs.

