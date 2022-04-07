Square Enix Accidentally Leaks Return of Popular PS1 RPG

Square Enix has accidentally leaked the return of a popular PS1 RPG, courtesy of a new trademark filed in Japan by the company. Square Enix is currently, and has been for a while, sitting on a wealth of dormant IP. For example, it’s currently sitting on the Tactics Ogre series, which has seen no activity since 2001. That said, it looks like this squatting may soon end in the case of the RPG series.

Square Enix has trademarked Tactics Ogre: Reborn in Japan, hinting at a “reborn” of the Tactics Ogre series. If this proposition sounds familiar it’s because a Tactics Ogre remaster/remake was a part of that huge GeForce Now leak. Usually, trademark filings aren’t worth paying attention to, however, with the GeForce Now leak as context, this one is, as it all but confirms Square Enix is doing something with Tactics Ogre.

The question now is, what exactly is it doing? Well, the leak pointed to a remaster or a remake and the title of that trademark suggests this as well, but for now, this is just speculation.

Tactics Ogre — or Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together as it’s fully known — is a 1995 tactical RPG and is widely considered one of the best and most influential games in the sub-genre. Developed Quest Corporation, it was originally exclusive to the Super Famicom, but came to Sega Saturn in 1996 and then PS1 in 1997. In 2010, a remake of the game was released via the PSP, so there’s precedent for Square Enix of digging up its decaying body. What there isn’t precedent of, and it doesn’t look like this is going to change, is Square Enix making news games in the franchise.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has not acknowledged the trademark nor the speculation it has created. It almost never comments on rumors and speculation, so we don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in seeing a Tactics Ogre remaster or remake?