PlayStation Discounts Nearly Every PC Release to 50% Off or More

PlayStation is running a massive discount right on nearly every game that it has ever released on PC. Over the past couple of years, Sony has slowly been bringing more of its PlayStation exclusives to PC platforms. Now, for the first time in quite a bit, PlayStation Studios is running a sale that marks down most of these releases at 50% or more.

In total, PlayStation has marked down four major games on PC until April 17. These games include Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Helldivers Dive Harder Edition, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. In the case of Helldivers and Predator, all accompanying DLC packs that also released after each title’s launch have also seen substantial discounts.

Even though this slate of PlayStation titles encompasses nearly every Sony release on PC, there are a few that have been left out. Notably, this year’s release of God of War on PC isn’t included as part of this promotion. However, given that the game has only been out for a couple of months, this shouldn’t be much of a shock.

It’s also worth stressing that this sale is one that is only live on Valve’s Steam marketplace. Although PlayStation has released many of these same PC games that are on sale on the Epic Games Store, Steam is the platform that is holding this promotion.

If you would like to learn more about every PlayStation game that is currently discounted on Steam, to go along with their current values, you can keep reading on down below. Conversely, you can find the whole sale for yourself right here.

Days Gone

“Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means.”

Price: $24.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

“Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines.”

Price: $24.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds

“Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.”

Price: $11.99

HELLDIVERS Dive Harder Edition

“HELLDIVERS is a hardcore, cooperative, twin stick shooter. As part of the elite unit called the HELLDIVERS, players must work together to protect SUPER EARTH and defeat the enemies of mankind in an intense intergalactic war.”

Price: $4.99