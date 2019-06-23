PlayStation Was The Third Most Popular Publisher At E3 2019 Without Even Being There

Sony wasn’t at E3 this year, and may never be back. However, despite not being present at E3 2019 in any shape or form, it still managed to be the third most talked about publisher at the show, behind only Xbox and Nintendo, both of which were at the show in their usual capacity. That’s right, according to at least Twitter data, Nintendo was the most talked about publisher, Xbox was second, and PlayStation was third.

According to Twitter, the five regions driving the most chatter about E3 were the United States, Japan, England, France, and Spain. Meanwhile, the most talked about moment on Twitter was Nintendo’s press conference, which was highlighted by Luigi’s Mansion 3 gameplay, the reveal of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Banjo-Kazooie announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the announcement of a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, and more.

Behind Nintendo wasn’t Marvel’s Avengers, or Final Fantasy VII Remake, or even Xbox’s entire conference, but Keanu Reeves, who was revealed as a Cyberpunk 2077 character, and who took to the Xbox E3 stage to reveal the game’s release date. Behind Keanu Reeves was Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

As for how PlayStation earned a spot as the third most talked about publisher, well, it’s probably because most games shown at the show are coming to the PS4 or PS5. It may have not had a conference, but almost every big game at the show is coming to the PlayStation 4.

What remains to be seen is whether or not Sony will come back to E3 next year for E3 2020. If anything, this year showed the show needs Sony more than Sony needs it. However, given that next year is when the PS5 will most likely release, I’m sure Sony will want to return to the biggest show in video games to talk about its system and reveal the games coming to it.

