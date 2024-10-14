PS5 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Canceled at Major Retailer

A major retailer has started to cancel recent pre-orders that customers made for the PS5 30th Anniversary console. Near the end of September, Sony began selling its 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro bundle, PS Portal, and DualSense controllers via its PlayStation Direct website. This was followed by a wider release of the 30th Anniversary lineup (other than the PS5 Pro) at other retail chains around the globe. Now, one storefront in the UK has had to cancel a number of its own orders after a major issue with its sale of the hardware.

Within the past day, UK retailer Argos began canceling pre-orders for the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console. Upon going live this past week on October 10th, Argos quickly sold out of its stock of the highly-limited PS5. However, in the time since, some Argos customers have started to receive emails informing them that their orders have now been canceled. Argos itself revealed that the reason for this was because the storefront allotted more pre-orders to customers than stock it had of the PS5 30th Anniversary console. As a result, some orders had to be scrapped completely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We saw huge demand for the PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition console and unfortunately had to cancel some orders, after they were processed incorrectly,” a representative from Argos told IGN. “We have contacted the customers affected to tell them how sorry we are for the disappointment this has caused and confirm they will receive a full refund.”

This move is a particularly disappointing one given how exclusive the PS5 30th Anniversary console is. Based on what we currently know, there aren’t going to be any additional restocks or sales for the 30th Anniversary PS5 and its accessories in the weeks and months ahead. While Sony could always change its mind on this front given how high the demand has been, those who have lost their pre-orders at Argos might now not be able to get the PS5 Slim whatsoever.

What’s even worse is that many other retailers didn’t fare much better than Argos. While other storefronts haven’t had to resort to canceling PS5 orders outright, the purchasing process at chains like Walmart, Best Buy, and even PlayStation Direct was quite frustrating, to say the least. Hopefully, more opportunities to buy all of this PlayStation hardware will come in the future so that those who have been left out can have a chance to snag this 30th Anniversary collection for themselves.