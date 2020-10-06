PlayStation Shares New PS5 Audio Details, Says One Feature Won't Be Available at Launch

✖

More details on the immersive audio systems of the PlayStation 5 were shared this week by Sony along with a confirmation that one feature previously confirmed for the console will not be available right at launch. The latest info dump focused largely on the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech that we’ve seen teased in the past alongside other features like the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Some welcome news about that audio tech also confirmed that players won’t need some special headset to benefit from the next-gen audio system, but there’s of course a special headset from Sony that’s been built with the PlayStation 5 audio in mind.

If you’ve got one of the headsets available on the PlayStation 4 now like the Gold Wireless Headset, the one referenced in the latest PlayStation Blog post will look familiar to you. It’s called the Pulse 3D, and while it’s been created with the Tempest 3D AudioTech in mind to maximize the effect of audio in-game, it’s thankfully not the only headset that’ll give you a better experience. Your existing devices should be able to deliver results as well.

“With a refined design, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and an array of easy-access controls, the Pulse 3D wireless headset offers a seamless experience for both the PS5 and PS4,” Sony said in its PlayStation Blog post. “We think it offers a fantastic audio experience for the PS5, but it isn’t the only way that fans can experience the increased presence and locality that we discussed in our last technical update.

“On the PS5, you’ll be able to experience 3D Audio with the headphones that many of you already own, either through USB connection to the console, or by plugging your headphones into the DualSense wireless controller’s 3.5mm headset jack.”

A couple of games that’ll utilize the Tempest 3D AudioTech system were also named. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Astro’s Playroom, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Destruction AllStars, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, and Resident Evil Village along with “many others” will make use of the feature which means you’ll be hearing it often when the consoles launch.

That’s all great news for headset users, but for those who are sticking to their TV’s audio, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for one feature. Sony confirmed that the virtual surround sound option for PlayStation 5 systems won’t be available at launch but that the team is working on getting it ready for a release in the future.