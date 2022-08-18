Dormant PlayStation Game Potentially Getting New Sequel for PS5

A dormant PlayStation-published game that was originally released on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita looks like it will finally be getting a new sequel on PS5. For the most part, Sony has opted to remain incredibly quiet about many of its upcoming plans for one reason or another. While titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok are set to launch in the coming months, we still don't have a larger picture of what PlayStation could be doing with its first-party games. Fortunately, that picture may have just become a bit more clear thanks to a new leak that has come about.

Stemming from user @DoodMarvelous on Twitter, a brief video revealing the existence of Helldivers 2 was shared on social media today. For those unaware, the original Helldivers is a top-down co-op shooter that launched all the way back in 2015 and was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by PlayStation. The title went on to be quite popular and later became the first game published by Sony on PC. While some fans have been requesting a sequel for years, it looks like Helldivers 2 is now gearing up to be shown off to the public soon.

Here’s roughly 10 seconds of footage from the #Helldivers 2 trailer, made by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by PlayStation Studios. pic.twitter.com/6fDG4aHgGI — Adam (@DoodMarvelous) August 18, 2022

As for the trailer itself that leaked, there isn't a whole lot to see. The clip is only 12-seconds in total and features a brief look at some ships sitting in space, a character laying on the ground, and a pod crashing toward a planet that features the Helldivers logo. It's also worth noting that after sharing online, the video itself from @DoodMarvelous received a copyright strike, which in a roundabout way likely confirms that the clip is indeed tied to Helldivers 2. You can still find a cached version of the trailer right here though if you're interested.

In a general sense, Helldivers 2 is a game that a number of people have been expecting for quite some time. Not only has Arrowhead Game Studios subtly teased in the past that the project could be on the way, but the project was also mentioned in last year's massive Nvidia leak. Since that time, fans have simply been waiting for an announcement to come about, and at long last, it looks like that reveal could be right around the corner.

Are you happy to see that Helldivers 2 is seemingly real and will be getting unveiled shortly? And did you ever happen to play the original game? Let me know for yourself by hitting me up either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.