GameStop Will Have PS5 Bundles in Stock Tonight

✖

For those still looking to secure a PlayStation 5 ahead of tomorrow's release, GameStop has announced that it will have bundles available at some point tonight on its website. At this time, it's not known exactly which bundles will be available or how much they will cost versus the actual price of the console. GameStop has been known to offer these types of bundles in the past, and while they tend to offer some worthwhile inclusions, they also tend to cost significantly more than the console itself. However, those desperate to get a pre-order will likely take what they can get!

The Tweet from GameStop can be found embedded below.

We’ll have a very limited number of PS5 console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening. pic.twitter.com/M3MhW6CA23 — GameStop (@GameStop) November 11, 2020

While early demand for the PS5 is incredibly high, it will be interesting to see how the system performs through the end of Sony's first fiscal year. The company hopes to out-perform PS4's sales over the same period, with a stated goal of 7.6 million units shipped by March 2021. To achieve that number, the company will need to make sure it has the supply to meet that demand, so fans that aren't able to procure a PS5 should have plenty of opportunities to do so.

It remains to be seen whether or not that demand will remain high, however. Next-gen video game systems are a big investment, and some of the PS5's biggest games are also available on PS4. This could result in PlayStation fans opting to wait until some of the early demand dies down and the system is easier to come by without jumping through hoops, or overpaying for expensive bundles.

Those that fail to snag a PS5 bundle from GameStop tonight will also have a chance to snag one from the retailer later this month. Earlier this week, the company announced that all store locations will have a minimum of two units in stock on Black Friday. It might not be as exciting as getting a console on launch day, but it would be cheaper than purchasing a bundle with unwanted extras!

Are you still trying to secure a PS5? Do you plan on purchasing the console or a bundle tonight? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!