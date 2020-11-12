The PS5 Will Be In Stock Online at Walmart Today With These Four Launch Times

✖

Ordering a PlayStation 5 console is no easy task, with retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart repeatedly selling out of their meager restocks in seconds. However, today (November 12th), is the official launch day, so there will be opportunities to get your hands on the console and be part of the Day One crowd. The odds aren't great, but the good news is that Walmart is offering four solid opportunities to procure the console today.

Walmart has been kind enough to offer specific times that you can try your luck ordering a PS5 on launch day. These times are 12pm EST, 3pm EST, 6pm EST, and 9pm EST. This includes both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles via the following links:

This is a bold move for Walmart given the problems that they've had in the past in similar situations. Don't be surprised if the PS5s sell out instantaneously in each launch window. We also expect to see issues with the site crashing and / or issues with hopefuls adding the PS5 to their cart only to discover that it sold out before they could complete the process. Anger ensues.

These kinds of things always seem to happen, so be prepared. You'll certainly want to be signed into your Walmart account and ready to go well ahead of these launch times.

If you miss out, all is not lost. The PS5 went live at midnight at a handful of retailers last night, but we expect to see it pop up for sale throughout the day. Keep tabs on the following links:

If all else fails, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX. You can check out more PS5 launch day tips via our guide.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.