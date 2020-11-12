Where to Buy a PS5 Today: Here are Your Best Options to Order the Console Online

(Photo: PlayStation)

The PlayStation 5 is officially launching today, November 12th, but many gamers will walk away empty handed because the demand for the PS5 far, far outweighs the supply. However, today's PS5 launch is still one of your best chances to order the console before the holidays. The odds aren't going to be great, but the information below will give you a decent shot at getting your hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital for the regular price of $500 and $400 respectively.

The first thing you need to keep in mind is that the PlayStation 5 will only be available to order online on November 12th. This is a COVID-19 precaution designed to keep everyone safe, so there's no point in heading out to your local stores. You should also check out our PlayStation 5 review for more insight into what you'll be getting.

Where Will the PS5 Be Available to Order?

The only retailer that has offered specific information about the availability of the PlayStation 5 at launch is Walmart. In fact, you'll have four chances throughout the day to score the console: 12pm EST, 3pm EST, 6pm EST, and 9pm EST. Naturally, the stock will be extremely limited and an influx of bots will undoubtedly make things worse. Still, you might get lucky. Links: PS5 at Walmart / PS5 Digital at Walmart

A handful of retailers released PS5 stock at midnight last night, but we expect to see random restocks throughout the day. Below you'll find a list of links to keep your eye on - pay particular attention to retailers like Sam's Club and Adorama. They aren't the first places that gamers look, but there's a decent chance that they'll get some consoles in stock.

If you are unsuccessful in ordering a PS5 on launch day, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX. However, you'll have more chances later this month...

PS5 Orders for Black Friday

Best Buy's Black Friday ad notes that the Playstation 5 will be available at some point during their month-long Black Friday sales events. If we had to guess, odds your best chance will be around Black Friday proper on November 27th. GameStop has also confirmed that it will have the PS5 in stock (in-store only) on Black Friday. However, "in-stock" could be limited to as little as 2 units per store.

PS5 Accessories

Fortunately, ordering PlayStation 5 accessories like controllers, remotes, and headsets is a little easier than getting the console itself. You can pick up some of these items now here on Amazon, here at Best Buy and here at Walmart.

