PlayStation Fans Think Hideo Kojima Just Teased the PS5 Pro

PlayStation fans are under the assumption that famed director Hideo Kojima may have inadvertently teased the existence of the PS5 Pro. Compared to many other video game creators, Kojima is well-known for documenting much of his creation process on social media. This often leads to him not only sharing images with him and his star-studded casts, but also showing off in-progress images of his games. Now, in the latest such instance of Kojima highlighting the development of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, fans think they may have spotted a carefully hidden PS5 Pro console.

In an image posted by Kojima’s personal assistant Ayako Terashima, fans noticed that the PS5 that Kojima was using to test out a build of Death Stranding 2 was conspicuously being covered up. Kojima and Terashima didn’t call attention to this shrouded PS5 test kit themselves, but that didn’t prevent eagle-eyed fans from taking note of the oddity. Not long after the image was shared, comments began pouring in claiming that Kojima was clearly working with the rumored PS5 hardware to help create Death Stranding 2.

You can see the picture for yourself right here:

Based on all reporting that has come about over the past year, the PS5 Pro is very much real and is slated to release this holiday season. Assuming this is true, there’s no question that Kojima and numerous other studios around the globe have access to dev kits of the console at this point in time. In fact, it was recently claimed that the PS5 Pro was an “open secret” at Gamescom 2024 as many developers were reported to have spoken freely about the platform and what they know of it.

For now, questions continue to linger about when and where the PS5 Pro will be announced. Recently, it has been said that Sony is planning to hold a new PlayStation State of Play at some point in September 2024. If true, this event would be the most logical venue to hold a reveal of the new PlayStation 5, but only time will tell if things actually play out in this manner.

As for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, all that’s currently known is that the game is set to launch in 2025. Whenever it does release, though, it will be exclusive to PS5.