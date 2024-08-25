New PS5 Pro Reports Suggest Reveal Is Coming Very Soon

Multiple new reports tied to the PlayStation 5 Pro suggest that the console could be unveiled incredibly soon. For a prolonged period of time, reports and rumors have suggested that Sony is gearing up to release a more powerful version of the PS5. To this point, Sony itself hasn’t verified whatsoever that a PS5 Pro console is happening, but that hasn’t prevented plenty of credible leaks and reports pointing to the hardware’s existence. Now, another such leak of this sort has transpired which indicates a proper announcement could be right around the corner.

According to reports from Wccftech and the Italian publication Multiplayer, developers that recently attended Gamescom 2024 openly talked about the existence of the PS5 Pro. It wasn’t specified which studios talked about the console with these outlets, but Wccftech notes that one dev did so “without even being prodded.” This developer went on to talk about their belief that the PS5 Pro will allow Unreal Engine 5 even better than it currently does as they’ve seen the specs of the console for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on this information, it’s likely that Sony is laying the groundwork to reveal and eventually release the PS5 Pro. For developers to have this knowledge about the hardware (and likely test kits on hand) suggests that Sony is in the final stages of getting this console into the hands of consumers.

If there is one potential venue in which Sony could announce the PS5 Pro, it would be at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show. Sony made waves earlier in the summer when it announced that it would return to TGS in September for the first time in many years. For now, it’s not known exactly what Sony has planned for the Tokyo Game Show, but the simple fact that it’s even going to be present means that it might have some major news to share.

How do you feel about these ongoing reports associated with the PS5 Pro? And when do you think Sony is planning to finally show off the hardware to the general public? Let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.