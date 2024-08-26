New PlayStation State of Play Reportedly Planned for September

PlayStation’s next State of Play event for 2024 is reportedly set to happen in September. To this point in the year, Sony has only held two State of Play presentations. the first took place in January and featured reveals for Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, and Judas. The most recent State of Play broadcast, though, happened in May and included announcements of Concord and Astro Bot. Now, another such event sounds like it’s set to happen soon, although details of what might be featured are still slim.

According to Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, the next State of Play for the year is broadly being planned for September. Grubb said that based on what he currently knows, he expects the presentation to happen near the end of the month. As for what is set to be revealed at the State of Play, Grubb didn’t commit to anything outright, but he said that this venue would make sense for Sony to unveil the PS5 Pro, which is said to still be on track to launch in 2024.

“Last I heard [PS5 Pro is] still coming out this year. More recently what I’ve heard is that there is probably going to be a State of Play – a PlayStation State of Play, not a Showcase – by the end of September,” Grubb said. “It’s probably going to be late next month. I don’t know if the PlayStation 5 Pro is in this State of Play but where else would it be?”

Generally speaking, a State of Play in September makes sense for multiple reasons. For starters, Sony tends to always hold a State of Play in September as it has done so for five straight years. Other than this, though, PlayStation is also set to take part in the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, which will transpire at the end of this coming month. With that convention happening from September 26th to the 29th, it would be logical for PlayStation to hold a State of Play in close proximity to highlight games that it plans to show at TGS.

In the near terms, PlayStation just released Concord on PS5 and PC at the end of this past week. It will be followed by Astro Bot quite soon, which is set to hit PS5 on September 6th.