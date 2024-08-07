PS5 Passes 60 Million Units Sold

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 has now topped 60 million units sold. Since releasing back in 2020, the PS5 has been selling at a ridiculous pace. Not only has the PS5 been able to best the sales of its direct competition at Xbox, but it’s also outpaced the previous sales trajectory of the PS4. Despite now hitting 60 million units sold in under four years, though, it does look as though the latest PlayStation hardware is beginning to lose some steam.

Divulged in its latest financial report, Sony revealed that it sold 2.4 million PS5 consoles in the first quarter of its current fiscal year which concluded at the end of June 2024. This now brings the lifetime sales of the PS5 to 61.7 million units, which is a huge achievement for Sony. It also continues to sell at a better rate over the same span of time compared to the PS4.

If there is one potential concern here for Sony, though, it’s that the PS5 sales in Q1 are markedly lower than the same span of time last year. In Sony’s previous fiscal year for Q1, the PS5 sold 3.3 million units, which means that this year’s tally is down by almost 1 million. Still, this is to be expected as sales for any video game console are going to begin falling off the longer that they are on the market. In fact, Sony’s outlook for its fiscal year projected fewer PS5 units to be shipped when compared to the previous fiscal period, so this isn’t necessarily a shocking result.

One thing that could lead to bigger sales of the PS5 in the months ahead is the advent of the PS5 Pro. Based on numerous reports, Sony is gearing up to release a “Pro” model of the PlayStation 5 that will contain more powerful tech. Currently, Sony itself hasn’t verified these reports in any capacity, but the PS5 Pro was previously claimed to launch this holiday season. If this does happen, it could result in a major boom for PS5 sales in the final months of 2024.