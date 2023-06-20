Classic PSP Game Returns on PS5 and PS4

A classic PlayStation game that first launched on Sony's PSP handheld all the way back in 2006 has today been re-released on PS5 and PS4. Over the course of the past year, Sony has slowly been dipping into its back catalog of exclusives and has been converting them to become accessible on current-generation PlayStation hardware. And while there haven't been many PSP titles that have received this treatment, one of the most notable games that ever came to the platform is now playable on consoles for the first time.

As of today, Guerrilla Games' Killzone: Liberation has made its way PS5 and PS4 and is available to purchase on its own for only $9.99. Liberation was the first spin-off entry in Sony's Killzone series and was later followed by another handheld-only entry with Killzone: Mercenary, which came to PS Vita in 2013. Although Liberation ended up garnering quite a bit of praise over 15 years ago when it hit PSP, the game hasn't since been playable anywhere else.

Outside of being available on its own, it's worth noting that Killzone: Liberation is also now part of the expansive "Game Catalog" that PlayStation Plus members can access. Since Liberation is qualified as a "Classics" title, though, this means that only those subscribed to PS Plus Premium can download and play the game for themselves as part of the membership. Alongside Liberation, this month's other Classics on PS Plus include Worms, Herc's Adventures, and Coded Soul.

"Experience Killzone: Liberation originally released on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters," says the game's official description on the PlayStation Store. "The Helghast return, stronger than ever under the brutal leadership of General Armin Metrac. As the fate of the planet hangs in the balance, one soldier is sent on an impossible mission… Metrac must be defeated!"

