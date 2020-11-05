PlayStation Fans Celebrate 18 Years of Ratchet and Clank
On November 4th, 2002, Ratchet & Clank released on the PlayStation 2. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title introduced audiences to the Lombax and his robot sidekick. Over the next 18 years, the series would become a major success for Sony, spawning a series of sequels and a 2016 feature film. A new game in the series is set to release during the PS5 launch window, featuring Ratchet, Clank, and a female Lombax that remains nameless, at this time. In the meantime, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the franchise, and its first entry in particular.
Are you a fan of the original Ratchet & Clank? Are you looking forward to the next game in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the 18th anniversary of Ratchet & Clank!
Ah, the days of memory cards.
prevnext I Remember
playing Ratchet & Clank Going Commando on the PS2 when I was
younger and not turning off the console for days because I didn’t have a
memory card at the time and I didn’t want to lose my progress #RatchetAndClank
#Playstation
#PS2
#Gaming
https://t.co/WN5hZhjhFw
I Remember playing Ratchet & Clank Going Commando on the PS2 when I was younger and not turning off the console for days because I didn’t have a memory card at the time and I didn’t want to lose my progress #RatchetAndClank #Playstation #PS2 #Gaming https://t.co/WN5hZhjhFw— The Spot (@TheSpot1998) November 5, 2020
For some, it was their first game ever!
prevnext To the first
video game I ever played. Happy Birthday Ratchet & Clank https://t.co/qQDiSuII4C
To the first video game I ever played. Happy Birthday Ratchet & Clank https://t.co/qQDiSuII4C— JavierPrD (@Zent350) November 4, 2020
The original game remains easy to love.
prevnext You have no idea
how in love I was & still am with Ratchet & Clank 💕
https://t.co/qu3r4Jia8k
You have no idea how in love I was & still am with Ratchet & Clank 💕 https://t.co/qu3r4Jia8k— The Joker (@NickPineapple96) November 4, 2020
It has a very passionate fanbase, too!
prevnext The original Ratchet & Clank has a special place in
my heart, it’s what started the series and it’s one of the games that’s
gotten me and so many others into video games! A fantastic series
filled with amazing fans it’s just so nice ayyy :,D
The original Ratchet & Clank has a special place in my heart, it’s what started the series and it’s one of the games that’s gotten me and so many others into video games! A fantastic series filled with amazing fans it’s just so nice ayyy :,D— RED Ratchet tHey bAck bOis (@REDRatchet1) November 4, 2020
Ratchet & Clank clearly means a lot to PlayStation fans...
prevnext Happy Birthday to
my all time favorite video game series... Ratchet
& Clank! pic.twitter.com/xhglLfL4c7
Happy Birthday to my all time favorite video game series...
Ratchet & Clank! pic.twitter.com/xhglLfL4c7— TheChampionBlack (I hate Toshimichi Mori) (@TCB_Green) November 4, 2020
...and many of them are ready for Rift Apart!
prevnext Happy birthday Ratchet & Clank! Can’t wait for Rift
Apart!🐯🤖
Happy birthday Ratchet & Clank! Can’t wait for Rift Apart!🐯🤖— Jonas✨ (@LNicky98) November 4, 2020
That new game is the reason some are buying a PS5 this year.
prevnext Ratchet &
Clank was a huge part of my childhood and teenage years. They helped me
develop a sense of humor when I was young and get away from the bad
times. Can’t wait to see what Ratchet & Clank have in store for
us in Rift Apart! I got my PS5 pre ordered! @insomniacgames
https://t.co/nYbZxD0UDE
pic.twitter.com/GnBx5CA6b2
Ratchet & Clank was a huge part of my childhood and teenage years. They helped me develop a sense of humor when I was young and get away from the bad times. Can’t wait to see what Ratchet & Clank have in store for us in Rift Apart! I got my PS5 pre ordered! @insomniacgames https://t.co/nYbZxD0UDE pic.twitter.com/GnBx5CA6b2— Austin VandeVoorde (@Austin_Vande) November 4, 2020
Of course, some fans would like to see more than that on the new system!
prev
The best birthday gift would be R&C Future Collection remastered for PS5 (Including every single PS3 game - 6) And also Ratchet & Clank Legacy Collection remastsred for PS5 (Trilogy, Gladiator, Size Matters and Secret Agent Clank) please 🥺🙏😇 #RatchetAndClank #PlayStation5— Slavomír Pavlišák (@SPavlisak) November 5, 2020