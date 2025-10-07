PlayStation Reveals New PS5 DualSense Controller That Will Hurt Your Eyes

PlayStation has revealed a new DualSense controller for PS5 consoles that might end up hurting your eyes. For the most part, many of the Special Edition DualSense controllers that Sony ends up releasing quickly become fan favorites. Whether it be the 30th Anniversary DualSense that is modeled after the PS1, or the Astro Bot controller that is meant to resemble the game’s titular character, these gamepads have been a huge hit with PlayStation fans. Now, another exclusive DualSense is set to arrive soon, but it’s one that most might end up wanting to avoid.



Detailed today on the PlayStation Blog, Sony showed off its new “Icon Blue” DualSense controller for the first time. As its name suggests, the PS5 controller is decked out entirely in blue. Instead of being just a single shade of blue, though, the exterior is a bit darker, while the thumbsticks and touchpad are a bit lighter. The controller is set to hit retailers in just a couple of weeks on October 20th in the United States and Canada. It will retail for a price of $84.99.

This DualSense Is Ugly, But Has Some Redeeming Qualities

For the most part, I have to say that I really dislike this color scheme for the DualSense. While it’s not the worst PS5 controller that has ever released, it’s far too vibrant to the point that it becomes an eyesore. I think an all-blue DualSense could have worked quite well, but only if the colors that PlayStation had chosen were a bit better. Instead, I feel like these two variants of blue clash with one another a lot.

Despite this, there are some cool elements of the controller that redeem it just a bit. For starters, the touchpad is filled with the iconic shapes associated with PlayStation (Square, Triangle, Circle, and Cross), which other controllers on PS5 don’t have. While this alone doesn’t sell me on the controller, it’s a nice bonus.

On the backside of the DualSense, Katakana characters have also been added that spell out PlayStation’s name in Japanese, which is “Pureisutēshon”. This is a pretty cool little Easter egg, but I’m also not particularly sure why it was added to this controller. It would’ve made more sense for something like this to appear on the aforementioned 30th Anniversary DualSense, which released last year. Still, it’s a cool wrinkle to the controller, even if it’s one that doesn’t save it from looking like Paul Giamatti in Big Fat Liar.

